34th Annual MASH Bash Blood Drive Kicks Off
You can help save a life Friday by donating blood as the tradition continues with the 34th Annual MASH Bash Blood Drive in Fort Smith. The Arkansas Blood Institute holds the event during the month of June because summertime is when they have the lowest amount of blood donations.
