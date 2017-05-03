Utility to PSC: OK rate accord

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co., which has about 65,000 customers in the Fort Smith area, asked the Arkansas Public Service Commission on Tuesday to approve a settlement in its case to change rates. The settlement, reached last month, allows the Oklahoma City-based utility to raise residential rates by about 9 percent.

