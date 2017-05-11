U of A-Fort Smith Parking Program Lowers Vehicle Accidents In First Year
The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith has only required students and faculty to have parking passes for one school year, but the new program has already lowered vehicle accidents by 48 percent. "We attribute that to the fact that we made some areas designated for only certain populations," Ray Ottman, U of A-Fort Smith police chief said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|BARNEYII
|35,585
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|May 10
|Kim
|24
|John that works for forsgren
|May 9
|RHP
|6
|Randy Davis or Terry Campbell for Sebastian Cou... (Feb '10)
|May 9
|Leah
|67
|Marcella Murphy
|May 8
|starrgoddess
|1
|Ki Harris
|May 5
|Komo7912
|1
|Chris and Brandi Bowerman
|May 4
|Anutitian1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC