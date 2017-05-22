Trial Lawyer Reveals Emails Regarding Recycling Controversy
You may remember the city of Fort Smith admitting to not recycling material for nearly a year or more; but instead, it collected both trash and recyclables and put them in the same pile at the landfill. Last week, the Fort Smith board of directors discussed the idea of stockpiling recyclables until a permanent resolution is found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Emily
|36,104
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|Fruststrated
|25
|Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F...
|22 hr
|MrBatt
|1
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|May 21
|shortskirts
|27
|Brickeys Unit. ... Arkansas prison riot 10 inm... (Feb '10)
|May 19
|bug
|16
|Intentional Lies about Powell (May '11)
|May 17
|Stacy
|8
|Sanitation fraud
|May 16
|City Lies
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC