Steel Horse Rally to begin in Fort Smith on Friday.

Thursday May 4

Fort Smith is getting ready to welcome bikers, vendors, bands and people from all over to the "Steel Horse Rally." Snow says the bikers will meet at the National Cemetery at 5:30 p.m. Friday to pay tribute to all veterans, all branches of the military, as well as the Fort Smith Police Department and the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office.

