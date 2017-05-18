Southside High School Graduation Move...

Southside High School Graduation Moved To UAFS Stubblefield Center

The Southside High School graduation on Thursday night has been moved to the Stubblefield Center on the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith campus, director of communications Zena Featherston said. The graduation was supposed to be held at the Southside High School football stadium.

