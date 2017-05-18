Southside High School Graduation Moved To UAFS Stubblefield Center
The Southside High School graduation on Thursday night has been moved to the Stubblefield Center on the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith campus, director of communications Zena Featherston said. The graduation was supposed to be held at the Southside High School football stadium.
