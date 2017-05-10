Silent ride to remember bikers who ha...

Silent ride to remember bikers who have died

The Ride of Silence has been an annual event for bicyclists since May 2003, when hundreds of riders gathered at White Rock Lake in Dallas to remember endurance cyclist Larry Schwartz, who died when he was hit by the mirror of a passing bus. Held around the world every third Wednesday in May, the silent parade mourns bicyclists who have been killed and remembers those who have been injured, as well as raises awareness about traffic safety.

