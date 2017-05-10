Silent ride to remember bikers who have died
The Ride of Silence has been an annual event for bicyclists since May 2003, when hundreds of riders gathered at White Rock Lake in Dallas to remember endurance cyclist Larry Schwartz, who died when he was hit by the mirror of a passing bus. Held around the world every third Wednesday in May, the silent parade mourns bicyclists who have been killed and remembers those who have been injured, as well as raises awareness about traffic safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Guest
|35,669
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|8 hr
|shortskirts
|25
|John that works for forsgren
|Sat
|RHP
|7
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|May 10
|Kim
|24
|Randy Davis or Terry Campbell for Sebastian Cou... (Feb '10)
|May 9
|Leah
|67
|Marcella Murphy
|May 8
|starrgoddess
|1
|Ki Harris
|May 5
|Komo7912
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC