Recycling news irks Fort Smith residents
Residents who participate in the city's recycling program discovered earlier this week that the toilet paper rolls, milk jugs and newspapers they separated from the trash over the past six months have ended up in the city's landfill anyway. Some of those citizens showed up at a town hall meeting after the city Board of Directors meeting Tuesday to voice their disappointment that the city didn't notify them sooner that they were wasting their time sorting their solid waste, as the recycling operations on the city's end had come to a halt.
