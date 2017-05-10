Rear-end crash on U.S. 64 fatal to boy

Rear-end crash on U.S. 64 fatal to boy

A boy was killed when he was thrown from a vehicle that then landed on him Thursday morning, state police say. According to a crash report, the boy was riding in a 2004 Toyota headed east on U.S. 64 in Faulkner County about 8:30 a.m. when it hit the rear end of a John Deere vehicle also headed east.

