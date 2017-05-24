Prosecutor Condemns Defense Team's Re...

Prosecutor Condemns Defense Team's Request To Postpone Hearing For Homicide Suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Numerous continuances have postponed the capital murder trial of a Fort Smith man accused of killing his former father-in-law in 2013. After reportedly shooting Michael Shook to death, Michael Underwood turned the gun on himself and shot himself twice in the head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 18 min Bad Dad 36,479
Garage on Forrest Park Way May 29 Sivkofit 1
Poll Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10) May 26 Bufchris 204
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) May 24 Fruststrated 25
News Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F... May 23 MrBatt 1
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) May 21 shortskirts 27
Brickeys Unit. ... Arkansas prison riot 10 inm... (Feb '10) May 19 bug 16
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,612 • Total comments across all topics: 281,473,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC