New Coffee Shop Adding To Revitalization Of Downtown Fort Smith

What the owners call their quirky corner of downtown, the Fort Smith Coffee Company is drawing in foot traffic and adding to the revitalization of Downtown Fort Smith in just its first few days of business. What started as a dream while living in Australia, Gabe and Kaity Gould brought their aspirations to life by opening their own coffee company here in the River Valley.

