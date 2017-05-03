Memorial Ride For Fallen Officers Arrives In Fort Smith
From California to the River Valley, officers are traveling hundreds of miles by bicycle as part of a tour honoring law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. "As many know, the last couple of years for law enforcement has been pretty bad, tragic," Stephen Showler with the Los Angeles Police Department said.
