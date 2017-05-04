Lanes to close on 2 Fort Smith bridges
Crews will temporarily close a lane on the Interstate 540 Arkansas River bridge between Fort Smith and Van Buren. The northbound outside lane of the Interstate 540 Arkansas River bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting, on Monday, the department said.
