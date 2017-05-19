Garrett's Blog: More Severe Weather Weather Friday Evening, Overnight
Storm coverage will increase across the area late Friday with widespread showers and thunderstorms across NW Arkansas the Greater Fort Smith area. Isolated storms that develop in SE Oklahoma and move into Western Arkansas will have the highest potential to be rotating this evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|52 min
|larry avey
|36,043
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|Sun
|shortskirts
|27
|Brickeys Unit. ... Arkansas prison riot 10 inm... (Feb '10)
|May 19
|bug
|16
|Intentional Lies about Powell (May '11)
|May 17
|Stacy
|8
|Sanitation fraud
|May 16
|City Lies
|1
|John that works for forsgren
|May 13
|RHP
|7
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|May 10
|Kim
|24
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC