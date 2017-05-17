Fort Smith's Files won't run

Fort Smith's Files won't run

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Sen. Jake Files, R-Fort Smith, said in a statement Tuesday that he will not seek re-election to his Senate District 8 seat. House Majority Leader Mathew Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, had announced hours earlier that he would run for the seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 hr Ashamed 35,778
Sanitation fraud 12 hr City Lies 1
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) Sun shortskirts 25
John that works for forsgren May 13 RHP 7
B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07) May 10 Kim 24
Poll Randy Davis or Terry Campbell for Sebastian Cou... (Feb '10) May 9 Leah 67
Marcella Murphy May 8 starrgoddess 1
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,975 • Total comments across all topics: 281,071,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC