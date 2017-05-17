Fort Smith's Files won't run
Sen. Jake Files, R-Fort Smith, said in a statement Tuesday that he will not seek re-election to his Senate District 8 seat. House Majority Leader Mathew Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, had announced hours earlier that he would run for the seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Ashamed
|35,778
|Sanitation fraud
|12 hr
|City Lies
|1
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|Sun
|shortskirts
|25
|John that works for forsgren
|May 13
|RHP
|7
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|May 10
|Kim
|24
|Randy Davis or Terry Campbell for Sebastian Cou... (Feb '10)
|May 9
|Leah
|67
|Marcella Murphy
|May 8
|starrgoddess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC