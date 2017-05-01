Fort Smith woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I-70 in Kansas
The Kansas Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Lisa Longo, of Fort Smith, was killed Saturday as she picked up debris along the side of Interstate 70. The patrol says a tractor-trailer that was in the passing lane went left of center and struck her. Longo was out of her vehicle because it had lost part of its load.
