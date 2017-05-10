Fort Smith sanitation director fired

Fort Smith sanitation director fired

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 4029TV.com

Fort Smith Sanitation Director Mark Schlievert has been fired, according to an email sent to the mayor and city directors from City Administrator Carl Geffken. City leaders initially said that recycling had stopped in November, but 40/29 News later learned that all recyclables have been dumped in the landfill since last July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 21 min BARNEYII 35,553
B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07) 17 hr Kim 24
John that works for forsgren Tue RHP 6
Poll Randy Davis or Terry Campbell for Sebastian Cou... (Feb '10) Tue Leah 67
Marcella Murphy May 8 starrgoddess 1
Ki Harris May 5 Komo7912 1
Chris and Brandi Bowerman May 4 Anutitian1 2
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC