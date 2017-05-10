Fort Smith sanitation director fired
Fort Smith Sanitation Director Mark Schlievert has been fired, according to an email sent to the mayor and city directors from City Administrator Carl Geffken. City leaders initially said that recycling had stopped in November, but 40/29 News later learned that all recyclables have been dumped in the landfill since last July.
