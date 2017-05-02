Fort Smith Recyclables Disposed Of In...

Fort Smith Recyclables Disposed Of In Landfill

There are 1 comment on the 5NEWSonline.com story from Tuesday May 2, titled Fort Smith Recyclables Disposed Of In Landfill. In it, 5NEWSonline.com reports that:

Since November, Fort Smith city leaders said the recyclable materials that residents place on their curb has been dumped at the Fort Smith Landfill. "The City of Fort Smith's most recent contract for taking its recyclables expired in September of 2014, when local vendor Smurfit KAPPA closed its single-stream processing and accepted only pre-sorted paper and cardboard.

miach

Lawrenceville, GA

#1 Wednesday May 3
Recycling is not about the money it makes, it is about the environment we protect when we recycle.
It is very disappointing to find we have been tricked into believing we were recycling. For the city to continue to run two trucks on each route each day is at best a wasteful cover up and at worst intentional fraud.
Just one more example of the City of Ft. Smith's inability to provide even the basic services they claim to offer.
Next thing you know they will be telling us our sewer rates will be going up because nobody would be responsible for following the regulations.
Fort Smith, AR

