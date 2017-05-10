Fort Smith Police Searching For Women...

Fort Smith Police Searching For Women Who Stole More Than $1,000 From Closed Register

14 hrs ago

Fort Smith police are asking for help finding two women who reportedly stole about $1,100 from a Walmart cash register in March. Police said the two women made a small purchase at the Zero Street Walmart around 11:30 p.m. on March 27, and then walked over to a closed register, according to a department press release.

