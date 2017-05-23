Fort Smith meets tonight over recycling options

The Fort Smith Board of Directors will hold a study session at 6 p.m. at the Fort Smith Convention Center on Rogers Ave. 40/29 News was the first to report that nearly 87% of Fort Smith's recyclable material since October 2014 has been buried in a landfill . The city stopped sending its recyclables to a center in June 2016, after the company closed its single-stream processing line.

