Fort Smith has been sending recycling material to a landfill
Items that Fort Smith residents have been putting in their recycling bins have been going to a landfill for the past six months, Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman told 40/29 News Fort Smith used to send its recyclable materials to the Green Source Recycling Center in Clarksville. But in early November 2016, Green Source closed its single-stream processing line, leaving Fort Smith without anywhere to send its materials, according to Dingman Fort Smith examined proposals from two recycling companies in January, but neither offer was deemed satisfactory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|8 min
|BARNEYII
|35,476
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Sun
|CrimeSleuth
|24
|Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale...
|Apr 24
|Bull Cuckman
|1
|Former Forsgren employees
|Apr 23
|XYZ
|2
|Arkansans On "The Amazing Race" (Feb '06)
|Apr 22
|Fred
|2
|John that works for forsgren
|Apr 21
|Kathy
|3
|Mayor Mike hoerner
|Apr 19
|Somebody around
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC