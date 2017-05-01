Fort Smith has been sending recycling material to a landfill

Items that Fort Smith residents have been putting in their recycling bins have been going to a landfill for the past six months, Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman told 40/29 News Fort Smith used to send its recyclable materials to the Green Source Recycling Center in Clarksville. But in early November 2016, Green Source closed its single-stream processing line, leaving Fort Smith without anywhere to send its materials, according to Dingman Fort Smith examined proposals from two recycling companies in January, but neither offer was deemed satisfactory.

