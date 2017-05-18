Fort Smith Board of Directors adds ag...

Fort Smith Board of Directors adds agenda item regarding stockpiling recyclables

The city of Fort Smith is taking steps to temporarily solve their recycling issue at tonight's board of directors meeting. They are scheduled to vote on an agenda item regarding the stockpiling of recyclable materials.

