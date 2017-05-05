Former Johnson County Deputy Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault
The charge he was found guilty of stems from a matter that happened Sept. 10, 2016, when he unlawfully engaged in deviate sexual activity while in a deputy uniform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ki Harris
|8 hr
|Komo7912
|1
|Alma Man Convicted of Child Porn Charges is out...
|May 3
|shockingnews
|1
|Fort Smith Recyclables Disposed Of In Landfill
|May 3
|miach
|1
|New prosecutor named in the Ron Fields investig... (Oct '07)
|May 2
|ricardosanchez
|25
|Kevin settles
|May 2
|Dawn6pot
|1
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Apr 30
|CrimeSleuth
|24
|Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale...
|Apr 24
|Bull Cuckman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC