Former Johnson County Deputy Found Gu...

Former Johnson County Deputy Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

The charge he was found guilty of stems from a matter that happened Sept. 10, 2016, when he unlawfully engaged in deviate sexual activity while in a deputy uniform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ki Harris 8 hr Komo7912 1
Alma Man Convicted of Child Porn Charges is out... May 3 shockingnews 1
News Fort Smith Recyclables Disposed Of In Landfill May 3 miach 1
News New prosecutor named in the Ron Fields investig... (Oct '07) May 2 ricardosanchez 25
Kevin settles May 2 Dawn6pot 1
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Apr 30 CrimeSleuth 24
News Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale... Apr 24 Bull Cuckman 1
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,389 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC