Flavors: Bruce Terri Drive-In, Carrying On The Family Legacy
Hey guys, Megan Graddy here for this week's Flavors, we visited Bruce Terri Drive-In at Barling, AR and they have been serving up great food since 1961! "We have two mobile kitchens that we can go out and cook catfish, BBQ, or steak in on site and we are kind of unusual in that aspect," said Chuck. "From Fort Smith and we go all the way to Springfield Missouri and do open houses for companies," said Chuck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Ashamed
|35,778
|Sanitation fraud
|7 hr
|City Lies
|1
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|Sun
|shortskirts
|25
|John that works for forsgren
|May 13
|RHP
|7
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|May 10
|Kim
|24
|Randy Davis or Terry Campbell for Sebastian Cou... (Feb '10)
|May 9
|Leah
|67
|Marcella Murphy
|May 8
|starrgoddess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC