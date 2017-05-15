Flavors: Bruce Terri Drive-In, Carryi...

Flavors: Bruce Terri Drive-In, Carrying On The Family Legacy

Hey guys, Megan Graddy here for this week's Flavors, we visited Bruce Terri Drive-In at Barling, AR and they have been serving up great food since 1961! "We have two mobile kitchens that we can go out and cook catfish, BBQ, or steak in on site and we are kind of unusual in that aspect," said Chuck. "From Fort Smith and we go all the way to Springfield Missouri and do open houses for companies," said Chuck.

