Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To File Possible Wrongful Termination Lawsuit, Lawyer ...
A former Fort Smith sanitation director who was fired earlier this week is possibly planning to file a lawsuit for wrongful termination, his lawyer said. Mark Schlievert, former Fort Smith sanitation director, was terminated on Wednesday .
