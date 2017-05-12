Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director ...

Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To File Possible Wrongful Termination Lawsuit, Lawyer ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A former Fort Smith sanitation director who was fired earlier this week is possibly planning to file a lawsuit for wrongful termination, his lawyer said. Mark Schlievert, former Fort Smith sanitation director, was terminated on Wednesday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 51 min Guest 35,567
B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07) Wed Kim 24
John that works for forsgren Tue RHP 6
Poll Randy Davis or Terry Campbell for Sebastian Cou... (Feb '10) May 9 Leah 67
Marcella Murphy May 8 starrgoddess 1
Ki Harris May 5 Komo7912 1
Chris and Brandi Bowerman May 4 Anutitian1 2
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC