Elementary students compete in Fort S...

Elementary students compete in Fort Smith chess tournament

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: 4029TV.com

WEBVTT NHARMED, BUT HE EVEN GOT AFEW TOYS FROM DEPUTY DEWEY.THAT'S A GREAT STORY.PAIG THIS WAS THE SCENE DURINGTHE ANNUAL CITY-WIDE CHESSTOURNAMENT IN FORT SMITH.250 STUDENTS FROM 14 SCHOOLSATTENDED THAT TOURNAMENT.MANY OF THEM SAYING IT WAS THEIRFIRST TOURNAMENT TO COMPETE.I GOT BOTH OF THE OTHEROPPONENT'S QUEENS, AND THAT FELTREALLY GOOD.AND THE OPPONENT I WENT AGAINSTWAS KIND OF TOUGH, BUT IMANAGED.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 11 min Donald J Trump 35,898
Brickeys Unit. ... Arkansas prison riot 10 inm... (Feb '10) 2 hr bug 16
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) 5 hr A atman 26
Intentional Lies about Powell (May '11) Wed Stacy 8
Sanitation fraud May 16 City Lies 1
John that works for forsgren May 13 RHP 7
B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07) May 10 Kim 24
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sebastian County was issued at May 19 at 3:32PM CDT

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC