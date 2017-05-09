Elderly Man Run Over In Fort Smith

About noon Monday William Laws, 87, was struck by a vehicle while he was walking north in a crosswalk on Garrison Avenue, according to police. Police said Laws was taken to a Fort Smith hospital where he had a surgery for a suspected head injury.

