Elderly Man Run Over In Fort Smith
About noon Monday William Laws, 87, was struck by a vehicle while he was walking north in a crosswalk on Garrison Avenue, according to police. Police said Laws was taken to a Fort Smith hospital where he had a surgery for a suspected head injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|35,549
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|Kim
|24
|John that works for forsgren
|23 hr
|RHP
|6
|Randy Davis or Terry Campbell for Sebastian Cou... (Feb '10)
|Tue
|Leah
|67
|Marcella Murphy
|May 8
|starrgoddess
|1
|Ki Harris
|May 5
|Komo7912
|1
|Chris and Brandi Bowerman
|May 4
|Anutitian1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC