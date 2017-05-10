Dog Aims For Aviation Merit At TAC Ai...

Dog Aims For Aviation Merit At TAC Air In Fort Smith

A golden Labrador likely has a new accomplishment under her collar that only eight other dogs in the country have achieved. It's called the "master trekker" merit, and Stephen McMurray and his dog Ruth felt confident Wednesday they were ready for it at TAC Air.

