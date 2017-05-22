Director of Arkansas drug agency to resign

Arkansas Drug Director Denny Altes has resigned effective June 30 from the $73,865-a-year state job, a spokesman for Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday. The resignation came three days after Sen. Jake Files, R-Fort Smith, said he wouldn't seek re-election next year and House Republican leader Mathew Pitsch of Fort Smith said he would seek the Senate seat.

