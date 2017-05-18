Developers plan to build lofts, retai...

Developers plan to build lofts, retail stores, and a restaurant in Downtown Fort Smith

Two local developers plan to build up half a block of Garrison Avenue, and want to add retail shops, lofts, and a restaurant to the area. They want to convert the back of that area into parking spaces, with specific spots designated for people living in the lofts.

