Delayed Opening At Fort Smith Tornado...

Delayed Opening At Fort Smith Tornado Shelters

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Fort Smith mother Crystal Petty said she rushed her family to the Albert Pike Elementary school tornado shelter during Friday's severe weather. Petty said there were around 200 people waiting outside when she arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 28 min Question 35,498
News New prosecutor named in the Ron Fields investig... (Oct '07) 5 hr ricardosanchez 25
Kevin settles 6 hr Dawn6pot 1
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Apr 30 CrimeSleuth 24
News Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale... Apr 24 Bull Cuckman 1
Former Forsgren employees Apr 23 XYZ 2
News Arkansans On "The Amazing Race" (Feb '06) Apr 22 Fred 2
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,207 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC