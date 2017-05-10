Community Honors Life Of Unclaimed Arkansas Veteran
People from all over the River Valley celebrated the life of Vietnam veteran, Randall Sieffert after finding out he had no living relatives to attend his funeral. "This whole place is full of people," Andrew Plumbtree, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|agent shrelonka d...
|35,562
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Kim
|24
|John that works for forsgren
|Tue
|RHP
|6
|Randy Davis or Terry Campbell for Sebastian Cou... (Feb '10)
|May 9
|Leah
|67
|Marcella Murphy
|May 8
|starrgoddess
|1
|Ki Harris
|May 5
|Komo7912
|1
|Chris and Brandi Bowerman
|May 4
|Anutitian1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC