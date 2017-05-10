Community Honors Life Of Unclaimed Ar...

Community Honors Life Of Unclaimed Arkansas Veteran

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

People from all over the River Valley celebrated the life of Vietnam veteran, Randall Sieffert after finding out he had no living relatives to attend his funeral. "This whole place is full of people," Andrew Plumbtree, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr agent shrelonka d... 35,562
B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07) Wed Kim 24
John that works for forsgren Tue RHP 6
Poll Randy Davis or Terry Campbell for Sebastian Cou... (Feb '10) May 9 Leah 67
Marcella Murphy May 8 starrgoddess 1
Ki Harris May 5 Komo7912 1
Chris and Brandi Bowerman May 4 Anutitian1 2
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,602 • Total comments across all topics: 280,945,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC