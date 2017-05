Arkansas investigating Fort Smith over recycling reports

WEBVTT STATE ISREVIEWING WASTE REDUCTIONCREDITS CLAIMED BY THE FORTSMITH LANDFILL.FOR EVERY TON OF TRASH THAT'SPUT IN THE LANDFILL FORT SMITHPAYS T STATE $1.50.BUT THEY GET CREDIT FOR EVERYTON OF RECYCLING THAT'S NOT PUTIN THE LANDFILL.IN A STATEMENT SENT TO 40/29NEWS THE ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OFENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY SAYS I2016 FORT SMITH REPORTED THATTHE LANDFILL RECEIVED NEARLY250,000 TONS OF SOLID WASTE.THAT SAME YEAR, THE CITYREPORTED 4,500 TONS OF WASTEREDUCTIONSIN TOTAL $366,000 WAS PAID TOTHE STATE AT A RATE OF$1.50 A TON.I ASKED THE THE DEPUTY CITYADMINISTRATOR IF THOSE NUMBERSWERE MISREPORTED.>> MISREPORTED?NO, UH, THE MEETINGS THATSTARTED APPROXIMATELY A YEAR AGOWAS JUST TO CONFIRM THAT WEWERE DOING THE REPORTINGCORRECTLY.I THINK THERE WAS SOME TECHNICALISSUES WITH HOW WE WERE DOINGTHE REPORTING, THAT HAVE BEENSTRAIGHTENED OUT, WE'VE BEENDOING IT CORRECTLY SINCE ... (more)

