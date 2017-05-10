97-year-old man has worked for Coca-Cola for almost 80 years
Fred Kirkpatrick has worked for Coca-Cola in northwestern Arkansas for nearly 80 years, and he has no plans to retire. For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|BARNEYII
|35,600
|John that works for forsgren
|5 hr
|RHP
|7
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|May 10
|Kim
|24
|Randy Davis or Terry Campbell for Sebastian Cou... (Feb '10)
|May 9
|Leah
|67
|Marcella Murphy
|May 8
|starrgoddess
|1
|Ki Harris
|May 5
|Komo7912
|1
|Chris and Brandi Bowerman
|May 4
|Anutitian1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC