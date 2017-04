Workers strike at plant in Fort Smith

WEBVTT REPORTER: THE EMPLOYEES BEHINDME ARE FROM EXIDE TECHNOLOGIESAND THEY SAY THAT LAST NIGHTWHEN THEY WORK -- WENT TO WORKAT 11:30 P.M., THEY WERE LOCKEDOUT AND COULD NOT GET BACK IN.THEIR UNION INTERNATIONAL, BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICALWORKERS IN FORT SMITH, SAY THECOMPANY FLOATED DOWN A PROPOSALLAST NIGHT.EVERY THREE TO FOUR YEARS THEYMUST VOTE ON A NEW UNION COMPANYCONTRACT FROM EXIDE.THE NEW PROPOSAL PRESENTED ATLAST NIGHT'S MEETING WAS NOTAPPROVED.WHEN THEY ARRIVE TO WORKOVERNIGHT, THEY WERE LOCKED OUTOF THE PLAN.WORKERS SAY THEY ARE NOT HAPPYWITH THEIR WORK ENVIRONMENT ANDTHEY WANT BETTER INSURANCE,BETTER WAGES AND MORE RIGHTS.,>> WE ARE NOT ON STRIKE, WE AREON A LOCKOUT.IT WASN'T OUR CHOICE TO BELOCKED OUT, IT WAS THE COMPANIES-- COMPANY'S CHOICE TO LOCK USOUT.>> THINGS HAVE GONE BADECONOMICALLY FOR EVERYBODY OVERTHE LAST 20 YEARS.WE ARE TRYING TO RETAIN SOME OFWHAT WE ... (more)

