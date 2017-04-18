Two killed after car hits semi truck ...

Two killed after car hits semi truck in LeFlore County 20 MIN

Two people were killed after a car hit a semi truck in LeFlore County Thursday morning, according to a report by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper. Hoyt and Hargrove were in a 1995 Honda Accord, driving east on State Highway 9, about 8 miles west of Spiro.

