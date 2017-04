Tree falls on house during storms in Fort Smith

WEBVTT A CAR EARLIER THISAFTERNOON.ONE FAMILY NOW DEALING WITHDAMAGE FROM THE STORMS THISMORNING AFTER A TREE FELL ONTHEIR HOUSE.40/29'S JOSHUA COLE SHOWS US.JOSH: EARLY THIS MORNING, THEFORT SMITH FAMILY WHO LIVES INTHIS HOME SAY THEY WATCHED THISTREE FALLING INTO THEIR HOMEAS THE STORMS HIT OUR AREA.>> THERE'S A BIG HOLE IN MYROOF, LIVING ROOM AND KITCHENAREA, AND IT'S PRETTY EXTENSIVEDAMAGE.JOSH: DEAN POSTIER SAYS HE WASGETTING READY FOR WORK WHEN THESTORMS CAME THROUGH.HE AND HIS WIFE STOPPED TO LOOKAT THE STRONG WINDS WHEN THEYSAW THE TREE TOPPLE.HE SAYS THEY BOTH JUMPED OUT OFTHE WAY AS PART OF THE ROOFCAVED IN>> I COME IN, GETTING READY TOGO TO WORK, WENT AND GOT MYWIFE, WOKE HER UP.I KNEW IT WAS GOING TO BE BAD.WE WERE WATCHING OF THE WINDOWAND THE TREE FELL.I THOUGHT I WAS GOING TO GETCRUSHED.IT WAS VERY SCARY.JOSH: DEAN TELLS US THAT HE ANDHIS WIFE WERE BOTH OK.

