Wednesday Apr 26

Training Day A June 2016 police raid on David Jessen's Fresno County, Calif., farmhouse caused a $150,000 mess when sheriff's deputies and Clovis Police Department officers "rescued" it from a trespassing homeless man - with the massive destruction leading to Jessen's lawsuit announced in March. The misdemeanant helped himself to an ice cream bar, some milk and half a tomato, but was otherwise unarmed; however, by the time the police standoff ended, the crime scene included more than 50 cop cars, a SWAT team , two helicopters, standby ambulances, a police robot and a crisis negotiation team.

