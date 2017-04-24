Training Day
Training Day A June 2016 police raid on David Jessen's Fresno County, Calif., farmhouse caused a $150,000 mess when sheriff's deputies and Clovis Police Department officers "rescued" it from a trespassing homeless man - with the massive destruction leading to Jessen's lawsuit announced in March. The misdemeanant helped himself to an ice cream bar, some milk and half a tomato, but was otherwise unarmed; however, by the time the police standoff ended, the crime scene included more than 50 cop cars, a SWAT team , two helicopters, standby ambulances, a police robot and a crisis negotiation team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake City Weekly.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Question
|35,288
|Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale...
|Apr 24
|Bull Cuckman
|1
|Former Forsgren employees
|Apr 23
|XYZ
|2
|Arkansans On "The Amazing Race" (Feb '06)
|Apr 22
|Fred
|2
|John that works for forsgren
|Apr 21
|Kathy
|3
|Mayor Mike hoerner
|Apr 19
|Somebody around
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Apr 17
|Dennismenace
|38
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC