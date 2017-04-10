Teens face adult trials in slaying, k...

Teens face adult trials in slaying, kidnapping

A Sebastian County circuit judge has rejected a request by three teenagers to transfer their murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges to juvenile court. Judge Stephen Tabor wrote in separate decisions that Shakur Sharp, 18, his brother James, 16, and Dionte Parks, 17, did not present convincing evidence during four days of hearings in February and March that their cases should be transferred to juvenile court.

