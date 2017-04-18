Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney: Shooting Of Man Threatening Store Employees Justified
The Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney's office determined that a Fort Smith store employee was justified in shooting a man who threatening employees with a rock in March. Michael Woith, 41, of Fort Smith, who is a convicted Level 2 sex offender, was shot in the shoulder by a Fort Smith Blue Print employee after he was running into traffic and throughout businesses along Rogers Avenue on March 1. Woith was shot after he raised a large rock that he was carrying, which threatened employees, and refused to leave the business after being asked several times.
