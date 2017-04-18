Prosecutor: Shooting of rock-wielding...

Prosecutor: Shooting of rock-wielding man in Fort Smith was justified

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: 4029TV.com

UPDATE: Apr. 18, 2017 - Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney has found that James Wisely was justified in shooting of rock-wielding man. A man was shot by an employee at Fort Smith Blue Print after threatening workers with a rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 12 min BARNEYII 34,905
Mayor Mike hoerner Wed Somebody around 1
Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11) Tue Concerned 390
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Mon Dennismenace 38
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) Apr 17 ricardosanchez 24
electronic harrassment Apr 16 DUDE 3
Cover up Apr 10 Heehaw 4
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,232 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC