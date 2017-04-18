Prosecutor: Shooting of rock-wielding man in Fort Smith was justified
UPDATE: Apr. 18, 2017 - Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney has found that James Wisely was justified in shooting of rock-wielding man. A man was shot by an employee at Fort Smith Blue Print after threatening workers with a rock.
