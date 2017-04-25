Police: Fort Smith Man Tried To Meet Child For Sex
A Fort Smith man is accused of trying to meet a 13-year-old for sex in 2015, according to a probable cause affidavit. Washington County deputies arrested Richard Smith, 40, on Monday in connection with computer child pornography.
