Police: Fort Smith Man Tried To Meet Child For Sex

Tuesday Apr 25

A Fort Smith man is accused of trying to meet a 13-year-old for sex in 2015, according to a probable cause affidavit. Washington County deputies arrested Richard Smith, 40, on Monday in connection with computer child pornography.

