Police: Felony Report Filed Against State Senator For Theft By Deception
A report against State Sen. Jake Files has been filed for felony theft by deception, however he was not arrested as of Wednesday . Complainant Keith Lau with KCP Real Estate & Property, who also is the Ward 1 director for Fort Smith, filed the report against State Sen. Jake Files, who also owns FFH Construction, and alleges Files stole $33,200 from his real estate/property business.
