Plans Announced For Former Fort Smith...

Plans Announced For Former Fort Smith Whirlpool Manufacturing Facility

Thursday Apr 20

Phoenix Investors, a Wisconsin-based commercial real estate firm is now the new owner of the former Whirpool manufacturing facility with hopes of revitalizing the building and creating quality jobs for Arkansans. "They're a proven company with a long track record of buying big boxes like this," Tim Allen, president of the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce said.

