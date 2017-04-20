Plans Announced For Former Fort Smith Whirlpool Manufacturing Facility
Phoenix Investors, a Wisconsin-based commercial real estate firm is now the new owner of the former Whirpool manufacturing facility with hopes of revitalizing the building and creating quality jobs for Arkansans. "They're a proven company with a long track record of buying big boxes like this," Tim Allen, president of the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|43 min
|SSOB
|34,999
|Former Forsgren employees
|1 hr
|XYZ
|2
|Arkansans On "The Amazing Race" (Feb '06)
|21 hr
|Fred
|2
|John that works for forsgren
|Fri
|Kathy
|3
|Mayor Mike hoerner
|Apr 19
|Somebody around
|1
|Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11)
|Apr 18
|Concerned
|390
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Apr 17
|Dennismenace
|38
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC