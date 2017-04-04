Peacemaker Music Festival Announces Summer Lineup

The lineup for the Peacemaker Arts and Music festival was revealed on Tuesday , and Gov't Mule and Jamey Johnson will be headlining the event. Jamey Johnson will take the stage in Downtown Fort Smith on Friday, July 28, along with Andy Frasco & The U.N., Natalie Stovall, and North Mississippi Allstars.

