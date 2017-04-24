new Video captures moment 4-year-old ...

new Video captures moment 4-year-old girl falls out the back of moving van

Monday

Harrowing dash cam video captures the moment a 4-year-old girl fell out of the back of a moving church bus on a state highway in Arkansas. The footage depicts the small child swinging out from the back door of a church bus on Highway 65 in Harrison, Arkansas, before falling off onto the street as the van briskly drives away.

