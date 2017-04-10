Many men hanged in 1800s found in Fort Smith cemetery
After seeing a historical post at the Times Record Facebook page some time ago, a reader posed the question of what happened to those who were hanged at the Fort Smith gallows in the late 1800s. The Times Record reports that between the years 1873 and 1896, Judge Isaac C. Parker of the U.S. District Court of Western Arkansas sentenced 160 people to death for convictions of heinous crimes.
