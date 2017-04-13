Man Responsible For Digging Giant Hol...

Man Responsible For Digging Giant Hole Explains Why He Did It

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Jason Sexton has been digging a 34-foot deep hole with tunnels for several years, which police recently discovered after answering an illegal camp call. Sexton is now explaining why he did it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) 4 hr Anont 23
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) 4 hr Anont 35
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr Now_What- 34,785
Cover up Apr 10 Heehaw 4
Fennys on Towson ave Apr 1 Wondering 1
John that works for forsgren Mar 25 RHP 1
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 25 Say What 6
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,766 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC