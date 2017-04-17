LeFlore County Deputies Investigate A...

LeFlore County Deputies Investigate Alleged Dog Fighting Ring, Source Says It's Gang Related

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

"We believe that they're using a rural area around Spiro to conduct these dog fights," said Terry Winn, LeFlore County Sheriff's Department sergeant. "It's in such a remote location that it's not easily seen by the public."

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 13 min Reality Check 34,856
Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11) 11 hr Concerned 390
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) 22 hr Dennismenace 38
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) Mon ricardosanchez 24
electronic harrassment Apr 16 DUDE 3
Cover up Apr 10 Heehaw 4
Fennys on Towson ave Apr 1 Wondering 1
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC