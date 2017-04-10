Judge tells Arkansas State Police to release dash videos
The Arkansas State Police needs more than the assertion from a spokesman that an investigation is ongoing to justify refusal of an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request for release of dash-camera video, a judge has ruled. In a three-page ruling issued Monday, Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor ordered the state police to release dash-camera videos in five traffic cases being handled by Fort Smith attorney W. Whitfield Hyman.
